WWE has announced a non-title match between Alicia Fox and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch for tonight's RAW from Des Moines, Iowa.

WWE has also announced that a series of matches will begin on tonight's RAW to determine the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. AJ Styles will face Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat match, while Baron Corbin will face Drew McIntyre and The Miz in another triple threat bout. The winner of those two matches will face off later in the show to determine who will challenge Rollins at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Cesaro vs. Cedric Alexander has also been confirmed for tonight's RAW.

Below is WWE's announcement on the Fox vs. Lynch match, which mentions the #1 contender to Becky's RAW Women's Title, Lacey Evans: