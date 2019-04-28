WWE just announced WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face Bayley for the first time ever on SmackDown in a non-title match. Bayley came up short on this past week's show against Charlotte, who ended up winning a SmackDown Women's Title opportunity at Money in the Bank on May 19.

On Twitter, the two Superstars had been teasing a match. Yesterday, Lynch wrote to Bayley, "You not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body. Let's have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don't hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye."

Earlier today, Bayley responded, "Would love to. And I wouldn't worry about 'hurting my feelings'...especially over Twitter. Let's just hope I don't hurt your chances of retaining at MITB."

WWE also announced the SmackDown entrants for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Matches will be revealed this Tuesday.

Finally, after Kevin Owens turned on The New Day, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will give his first interview since the attack. Owens made it very clear that he was coming for Kingston's title after attacking both him and Xavier Woods.