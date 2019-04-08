At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to become the new RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion in the main event of WWE's biggest PPV of the year. Kofi Kingston achieved his dream of becoming the WWE Champion for the first time in his career after beating Daniel Bryan. The two appeared on WFAN's Boomer and Gio this morning where Kofi gave his thoughts on how he's feeling today after his title win. For Lynch, she spoke about pinning Rousey and if the former champion said anything to her since their match.

The day after his big win, Kingston spoke about how he was feeling now that he's champion, something he's wanted ever since he was a kid.

"I feel great, this is what we signed up for," Kingston said. "I'm on cloud nine, ever since I was a kid this is all I ever wanted to do. You envision yourself, as a kid, when you're pretending to be a WWE Superstar that your going to be wrestling in the main event or wrestling at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. My dream came true! It's so wild to think about, it has hit me. It's just awesome the support that I've received in the past couple months, the past 11 years, really. it all came to a head at WrestleMania, the energy in there was just unbelievable."

Near the end of the women's triple threat match, Lynch was able to counter one of Rousey's throws straight into a pinning attempt that would get her the victory. Lynch was asked about how she was able to do that against Rousey.

"Because this is my sport, this is my turf, my territory," Lynch said. "Ronnie is a tourist in my industry and now her tourist visa has expired, she can get out of here. She can get out of here! The Man has come to collect some debts, she collected them, she gained a little weight, but it looks good on her. Filled her out a little bit."

Lynch was also asked if Rousey disputed the finish and if Rousey said anything to her since then, nothing was exchanged between the two.

"Was she disputing anything? No, what can she say?" Lynch responded. "She knew I beat her. Her [mom] was there, she was a little upset over all the things I said about [Ronda]. And I was like, 'Your daughter had it coming. Now get her out of here!'"

You can listen to the full interview below.

