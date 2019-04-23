The current plan is for RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch to pull double duty at the May 19 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from Hartford, CT.

As noted, Lacey Evans vs. Lynch for the RAW Women's Title was confirmed for Money In the Bank on last night's RAW. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan as of Monday was for Lynch to defend both titles in two different matches at the pay-per-view.

There's no word yet on who Lynch's second opponent will be, for the SmackDown Women's Title, but it could be Charlotte Flair. A face-off segment between Flair and Lynch is scheduled to take place on tonight's SmackDown episode.