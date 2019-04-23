It's now official that RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will pull double duty at WWE Money In the Bank.

Tonight's SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair defeat Bayley to become the new #1 contender to Becky's blue brand title. Becky then confirmed that she will defend her title against Flair at Money In the Bank. Becky defending her red brand title against Lacey Evans was previously confirmed for the pay-per-view.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

TBA

Women's MITB Ladder Match

TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Elias