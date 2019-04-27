- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the creepiest WWE Superstar vignettes. The group included videos for Ember Moon, Bray Wyatt, Sanity, Kharma, Mankind, Aleister Black and others.

- Here is next week's new content on the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE Ride Along featuring Beth Phoenix / Natalya, and Billy Gunn / X-Pac / Road Dogg (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET), WWE Worlds Collide was originally slated for 9 pm ET, but the current schedule has NXT going for two hours, which is most likely an error.

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- Earlier this week, Bayley commented on Twitter, "SmackDown is going to be good for me" after switching brands via the Superstar Shake-Up. On this past Tuesday's show, Bayley took on Charlotte for a chance at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, but came up short. WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch wrote back to Bayley, "You not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body. Let's have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don't hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye."

