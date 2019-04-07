Later tonight, Becky Lynch will be competing in the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania where she'll face WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte in a Winner Take All triple threat match. Before that goes down, Lynch appeared on 1010 WINS to talk about her momentum leading up to the historic match and if she thinks a woman could ever be the "face of WWE."

Over the past few months, Lynch's popularity has boomed among the WWE Universe, but Lynch was asked if things had dropped off some among the fans as we got closer to WrestleMania. "The Man" actually thought it had, but that isn't something that's going to stop her from bringing it right back up.

"I think it's dipped, and gone back up, and dipped again," Lynch admitted. "It's all peaks and valleys, but that's absolutely nothing that I haven't experience in my career before. That's why I'm constantly running my mouth and that's why I'm constantly on social media, YouTube, interviews, or cutting promos outside of a building. I'm just brainstorming and thinking, 'What can I do to keep people interested?'

"To keep people wanting to see this as the main event. I do my part as much as I possibly can, but I never rest, I never rest on my laurels. It's always going to be hard maintain that peak interests, but that's what I'm trying to do and that's what I'll keep trying to do. But I'm no stranger to the valleys between the peaks and I can ride them out better than anybody and just come back swinging."

Over the years, the "face of WWE" has typically been a male WWE Superstar: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena, to name a few. Lynch was asked if a woman could achieve that same status, her response was brief and to the point.

"You're talking to her," Lynch responded. "Top merch seller. Main event of WrestleMania. Match of the year, last year. Yes, you're talking to her."

You can listen to Lynch's full interview below.

