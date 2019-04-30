- Above and below are preview clips for tonight's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network. As noted, this episode will feature Dolph Ziggler and singer Ryan Cabrera, who are good friends with The Miz and Maryse.

- Naomi will be inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame on Wednesday, May 1 at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, TX. She will be inducted along with NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, former Miss Oregon USA Denise White, NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson and others. The following press release was sent to us today on the induction:

Deshaun Watson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu and others to be inducted into the 29th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame May 1 at Marriott Marquis WHAT: On May 1st celebrities, athletes, scholars and leaders will convene in Houston to be inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame. For the past 29 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has annually recognized distinguished alumni to celebrate the accomplishments of former Boys & Girls Club members. WHO: Hosted by actor EMMY award winning actor Courtney B. Vance (The People vs. O.J. Simpson), 2,000 non-profit and industry leaders honoring eight Alumni Hall of Fame inductees: * Deshaun Watson – Houston Texans Quarterback

* LaDainian Tomlinson – NFL Hall of Famer

* Trinity "Naomi" Fatu – WWE Women's Champion

* Tom Ehlmann – NBCUniversal

* Denise White – Former Miss Oregon USA

* Col. John Chu – U.S. Army

* Joel Wernick– Health Care Executive WHEN: Wed, May 1 * 4 p.m. -5:15 p.m. – Celebrity Inductees walk media row for Interviews – Media encouraged to attend for live shots or taped segments to air on evening new

* 6 p.m. – Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (private event) WHERE: Marriott Marquis Houston – 1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010

- RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this evening to warn Bayley ahead of their non-title match on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Lynch wrote, "Bayley, I've got something to prove tonight. So it's with all the respect in the world that I'm going to whip your ass #SDLive"

You can see her full tweet below: