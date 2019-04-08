It sounds like any potential issues between Big E and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan were cleared up backstage at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

Big E took to Twitter during WrestleMania and wrote, "I'd like to think everyone deserves a path to redemption. I appreciate @HulkHogan taking the time to apologize & hear my position today."

Big E is likely referring to how The New Day took issue with Hogan's apology issued to the WWE roster last year. We noted back in July 2018 how The New Day had issued a response to Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. The statement was issued after Hogan met with WWE talents backstage at Extreme Rules to apologize for the racist comments he made a few years ago. In The New Day's statement, which can be read at this link, they wrote in part:

On a personal level, when someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made. But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different. Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him. Time will tell.

Big E's statement from Sunday indicates he has forgiven The Hulkster.

You can see Big E's full tweet below: