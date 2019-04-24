- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode, which featured Ligero vs. Kassius Ohno, Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Li, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, plus more.

- WWE stock was down 0.75% today, closing at $98.50 per share. Today's high was $100.45 and the low was $97.74. As noted, yesterday was the first time the stock hit $100 since WWE went public back in 1999.

- As noted, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to Twitter today to issue a warning to Kevin Owens following the turn on last night's SmackDown. He wrote, "Sometimes you feel compelled believe in someone and give them a chance, even when no one else will. As unpopular a decision as it may seem at the time, you give them the benefit of the doubt...And Then that person proves everyone right. Mark my words, there will be Hell to pay."

Kofi's partners Xavier Woods and the injured Big E also took to Twitter today to issue harsh words for Owens, who was an honorary member of The New Day.

Woods wrote, "@FightOwensFight is a trash human. Absolute and complete garbage human."

Big E added, "KO is the parasite in the system that desperately clings on to its host for life. Once its sucked all of the nutrients it can out of its host, it seeks another. I only take pleasure in knowing the virus has been detected & @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD will stomp out the organism. My greatest joy will be returning in time to stomp the life out of the already lifeless roach myself."

