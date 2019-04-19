- This week's WWE SmackDown featured Kevin Owens teaming with Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston as an honorary member of The New Day as Big E is out with an injury. They defeated Cesaro, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Big E's reaction to Owens, from his hospital bed. He underwent surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus.

- The Street Profits vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience has been confirmed for next Wednesday's NXT TV episode. It looks like this will be a non-title match. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah vs. Candice LeRae and a mystery partner has also been announced for next week's show. As noted, NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong in a non-title match has also been announced for that episode.

- We've noted how Aiden English runs his own Wrestling with Whiskey channel on YouTube. The WWE 205 Live commentator and SmackDown Superstar is now featured as a contributor in the latest issue of Bourbon+ magazine. English tweeted the following on the gig.

He wrote, "Very proud to have been able to contribute a little something to the always outstanding @Bourbonplus Always a great read and I hope people can enjoy what I write and see it as an example of how quickly and intensely this passion can hit you! Cheers to @fredminnick and the staff!"