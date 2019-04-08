Becky Lynch won tonight's "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main event over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion and the new RAW Women's Champion.
This is Becky's first run with the red brand women's title. Rousey won it back at SummerSlam 2018 by defeating Alexa Bliss. This is Becky's third run with the blue brand women's title. Flair won it back on the March 26 SmackDown episode by defeating Asuka.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:
THE QUEEN is about to arrive as only she can...#WrestleMania @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Pjdg3ix75j— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Now THIS is a #WrestleMania entrance! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/hohyyEfQoX— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
WELCOME TO #WrestleMania, @joanjett and The Blackhearts! pic.twitter.com/vthVKPStgx— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
SHE MADE IT.#SDLive #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE is in the building! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/obDzGg8GwP— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#TheMan takes it in.@BeckyLynchWWE wants to TAKE IT ALL in the #WrestleMania main event! #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/kkYleaBvv6— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
It's officially #WrestleMANia.#BeckyLynch @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/7meMfbUTHr— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
HERE. WE. GO. #WrestleMania#BeckyLynch #CharlotteFlair #RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/kTlJCyjaw5— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
This is what it's all about, and @MsCharlotteWWE is ready to take the ULTIMATE throne. #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair pic.twitter.com/fXGr2Wn3w4— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
THIS may have just taken #RAW #WomensChampion @RondaRousey OUT. #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll pic.twitter.com/j0RUEriOMF— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
WOOOOO! WOOOOO! WOOOOO!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/RjqSRj9z10— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
#RondaRousey wants to take BOTH @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE out if she can! #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/4ZaLCAE7Gp— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#BeckyLynch has #RondaRousey in pure AGONY.#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll @BeckyLynchWWE @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/xtzbmpwxAA— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
A #Figure4 of the @WrestleMania variety from @MsCharlotteWWE!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair pic.twitter.com/jlq8Wo7xUa— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
Nope, @RondaRousey's not about tables.#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/6Rv6QnSkBJ— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Did...did...did @BeckyLynchWWE and @RondaRousey just...work TOGETHER?!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #BeckyLynch #RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/NOUAM72nKF— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#BeckyLynch JUST DID THAT to #RondaRousey!! #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll@BeckyLynchWWE @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/MhzzPUoUZR— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#WinnerTakeAll...and the WINNER is @BeckyLynchWWE, your NEWWWW #RAW AND #SDLive #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/81oO0chjwK— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
NEW #RAW #WomensChampion.— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion.@BeckyLynchWWE just made HISTORY! #WrestleMania #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/thDQ3KUDMz
#WrestleMANia will live FOREVER.@BeckyLynchWWE HAS DONE IT! #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/yxdWzpRnri— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019