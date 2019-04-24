Earlier this month, DX was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and during their speech Triple H cracked a joke about AEW, calling them a "piss-ant" company. What started that was DX joked around about not being able to name Vince McMahon in their speech and Gunn commenting Vince couldn't fire him anymore, a reference to Gunn working as a Producer for AEW.

The Gunn joke led to fans in the audience doing an "AEW" chant. Triple H then responded, "Billy, let's be honest. He would buy that piss-ant company just to fire you again."

On the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast, Gunn was asked about Triple H's comment and he thought it wasn't harmful to either company.

"Yeah, I mean, come on," Gunn said. "It's not a secret! We all know what's going on, we all know what's happening. It had nothing—yeah, it's funny and everybody's gonna react to it, and it's not taboo. Because everyone's talking [like] 'Well, you work for AEW now. How can you be in the Hall of Fame.' It's not about working for WWE.

"It's about being recognized as a part of wrestling, as being part of one of the greatest things that ever happened to wrestling. So, yeah, it was funny, I thought it was hilarious, it was well-done. It wasn't meant by no means to hurt either/or feelings. Either AEW's feelings or WWE's feelings. But you can't walk around like it's not something. Like, it's not happening, right?"

You can hear Gunn's full comments below.