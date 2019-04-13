Bob Backlund had an in-ring career that spanned nearly 40 years and including two reigns as WWE Champion. He feuded with some of the biggest names in wrestling history and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. caught up with Backlund at WrestleCon where Backlund revealed that the proudest moment of his career had nothing to do with what happened in the ring.

"I'm most proud of a book from a gentleman who I was his childhood hero. I told him my life story and he put it on paper," said Backlund.

"I go around and talk to a lot of kids at wrestling tournaments. I talk to the moms and dads. If they purchase the book, I explain to them that mom and dad should read the book first and highlight the spots where I learned a lesson.

"I learned six things from high school wrestling and I talk about that in the book and these six things are what made me very successful.... When I left to go into the wrestling business, I was very confident that I was going to use these principles and that I was going to get to the top."

In the mid-1990s, Backlund had a presidential gimmick in which he campaigned to be the President of the United States. He even confronted a Bill Clinton impersonator at ringside and he talked about how that angle came about

"Well, they needed a different president...That's all. They needed someone else. I had fun doing that," stated Backlund.

