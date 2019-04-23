- Above is post-RAW video of AJ Styles addressing WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their match at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. AJ was asked if tonight's big win on RAW was the first brick to be laid in making RAW the house that he built.

"Maybe not a brick, maybe the foundation," Styles said. "You see, that's how you start the show and that's how you end the show. OK, I'm coming after that Universal Championship and if Seth Rollins hasn't ever been afraid of another human being, which I'm sure he hasn't, I bet he's afraid of losing that championship. You see, he's faced a lot of guys, beat a lot of guys, even The Beast, right? He's the Beast Slayer, The King Slayer. You know what he's not? Phenomenal."

- The dark main event after this week's WWE RAW in Des Moines, Iowa saw Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeat Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Rollins pinned Lashley to get the win after the Stomp. Strowman and Lashley did not appear on this week's RAW broadcast.

- Ronda Rousey's first post-WrestleMania 35 appearance will come on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next Monday night. Rousey will be promoting the Mortal Kombat 11 video game. She voices the Sonya Blade character in the game. There were reports on the appearance airing this week, but Rousey tweeted the following to confirm for next Monday:

Whoops guess I'm on @colbertlateshow next Monday!! ?? you should watch tonight anyway though just cause @StephenAtHome is awesome ?? — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 23, 2019

