- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars who benefited from previous Superstar Shakeups - Jeff Hardy, John Cena, The Miz, Daniel Bryan and Jinder Mahal.

- Roman Reigns did not appear on this week's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW to discuss the win over Drew McIntyre, but WWE is teasing The Big Dog's red brand TV return for this coming Monday's Superstar Shakeup episode from Montreal. They announced the following Reigns teaser for RAW:

The Big Dog protects his yard Defending both Monday Night Raw and the honor of his family, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal match at WrestleMania. After Reigns succeeded against The Scottish Psychopath in his first singles match since his battle with leukemia, the WWE Universe anxiously awaits his next move. Will Reigns look to challenge his Shield brother Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship — the very title he was forced to relinquish in October — or does he have another conquest in mind? Don't miss any of the action on the first night of the Superstar Shake-up, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

- Braun Strowman recently documented how he was getting into the best shape of his life for WrestleMania 35 on his personal Instagram page. He received a custom training schedule and fitness program from IFBB Pro powerlifter Israel Hernandez Jr. of The Iron Clad Gym. Strowman promised he would enter the biggest show of the year in the best physical shape he's ever been in, and he posted an update to Instagram yesterday. Braun noted that he cut down and dropped weight for WrestleMania, but now he's looking forward to bulking back up.

"Still can't believe I did this!!!! Never in a million years did I think I would be disciplined enough to cut down this much," wrote Strowman, who won the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last Sunday. "I loved the process but now it's time to bulk!!!!! #BiggerFasterStronger #TheMonster #TheMoreYouEatTheMoreYouEat #Gainz #BulkingSeason"

You can see Braun's full post below: