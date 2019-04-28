After being out since last summer, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE TV on this past Monday's RAW with a new gimmick featuring a Firefly Fun House segment.

Jason Baker, the director of the segments, noted the twisted kids TV show is apparently a "monster out in the open" idea that Wyatt will utilize with his new gimmick.

Wyatt's return also meant new merchandise on the way and WWE didn't exactly go crazy with his first shirt, simply putting the Firefly Fun House logo on different brightly colored shirts.

With Wyatt being out for nearly a year, there should have been enough time to come up with some creative merchandise. Wyatt himself didn't seem too impressed as he tweeted out "New shirt design!" with photo of a plain black t-shirt.