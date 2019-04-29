- This week's WWE RAW featured the second episode of the "Firefly Fun House" with Bray Wyatt. The announcers referred to this as the second episode of Wyatt's new segment. Wyatt introduced a new character, Rambling Rabbit, and introduced a new "Word of the Day" feature. You can see video from the segment above.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Lexington, KY for this week's Main Event episode. WWE usually tapes three Main Event matches each week, but three matches were taped tonight.

* Mojo Rawley vs. Heath Slater

* Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics vs. Alicia Fox and Tamina Snuka in a non-title match

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Rey Mysterio's son Dominick returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW, appearing with his dad in a backstage segment and then celebrating with him on the stage after a non-title win over WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

Dominick had appeared on SmackDown for the WrestleMania 35 build between Mysterio and Joe, and there were plans for him to be at ringside for their singles match on the biggest show of the year. That angle was nixed for some reason and Dominick didn't appear at WrestleMania.

Below are a few shots from tonight's RAW: