- WWE has announced that they will return Peru, Panama, Chile, Argentina and Puerto Rico in October. Below are the full details on the SmackDown live event tour:

Latin America welcomes back WWE Live in 2019 WWE Live returns to Latin America in 2019 with events in Peru and Panama in August, Chile and Argentina in September, and Puerto Rico in October. Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, Finn Bálor, Elias, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley, Rusev and more.* Tickets for all WWE Live Latin America Tour events are available on the following dates:



* Lima, Peru: Jockey Club, Saturday, 24 August – tickets available Monday, 29 April, at 9 a.m. local time at www.teleticket.com.pe

* Panama City, Panama: Roberto Duran Arena, Sunday, 25 August – tickets available Monday, 29 April, at 9 a.m. local time at www.panatickets.com

* Santiago, Chile: Movistar Arena, Thursday, 5 September – tickets available Thursday, 2 May, at 11:01 a.m. local time at www.puntoticket.com

* Buenos Aires, Argentina: Luna Park, Friday, 6 September – tickets available Friday, 3 May, at 12:01 a.m. local time at www.ticketportal.com.ar

* San Juan, Puerto Rico: Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Saturday, 26 October – tickets available Tuesday, 30 April, at 10 a.m. ET at www.ticketpop.com WWE Live in Peru, Panama, Argentina and Puerto Rico is presented in partnership with MOVE Concerts. WWE Live in Chile is presented by DG Medios. *Talent line-up depicted and referenced are subject to change.

- As noted, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV on last night's RAW during a bizarre Firefly Fun House segment that was a bizarre cross between Pee Wee's Playhouse and Blue's Clues. Wyatt is now a twisted kids TV show host with his two friends from the recent vignettes - Mercy The Buzzard and Penny The Witch. He took a chainsaw to a cardboard cutout of the original Wyatt character and destroyed it. Wyatt also mentioned how he used to be a very bad man but he has been "barbarically punished for his wrongdoings" and the old part of him is dead now. He told his fireflies that the Fun House is his special place, where all of his fireflies can feel safe. He later told them that he will always light the way if they just let him in. Wyatt ended the segment by saying he will see his fireflies again next week.

Wyatt took to Twitter today and posted a cryptic tweet, his first since returning on last night's RAW.

Wyatt wrote, "To see a ghost, you have to believe in it. It saddens me that you all missed so much. [emoji] Oh well maybe next time."

Wyatt also responded to a fan who wrote about his 3 year old child thinking Wyatt was funny in the segment. Wyatt wrote, "I had a chainsaw when I was a kid and I turned out awesome!"

To see a ghost, you have to believe in it.



It saddens me that you all missed so much. ??



Oh well maybe next time. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 23, 2019