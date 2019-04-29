Last night, Impact Wrestling announced Brian Cage was rushed to the emergency room after winning the Impact World Championship against Johnny Impact at Rebellion.

According to PWInsider, Cage suffered a legit injury, most likely to his back. The injury happened after Cage was on the receiving end of a spanish fly from the ramp down to the floor. After that spot, Cage moved very slowly throughout the match, although he was able to finish it and then take a powerbomb afterwards by the debuting Michael Elgin.

Cage tweeted out a photo of him at the hospital and commented on his night.

"Not how I wanted or ever imagined this incredible night would end," Cage wrote. "I've chased this moment and have dreamt about this my entire life. And to have this be the outcome, I'd be lying if I said it didn't break my heart."

BREAKING: @MrGMSI_BCage has been rushed to the emergency room after his match with @TheRealMorrison. More updates to come. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019