As we previously reported, the Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35 was originally scheduled to occur much later in the show. The match was reportedly booked to take place before the Women's Triple Threat "Winner Take All" main event.

Shortly before the show went on the air at around 3:30 pm ET, the match was changed to open the show. It was the first time that a Lesnar match had opened a pay-per-view. According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar and Paul Heyman pushed for the match to go on early. Meltzer noted that the decision was likely made because they knew it would be better received when the show opened rather than towards the end of the event, which was the longest WWE pay-per-view in history.

Lesnar vs. Rollins ended up starting at around 5:15 pm ET. Had it went on as originally scheduled, it would have likely taken place over six hours later around 11:30 pm ET, which was when the Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor WWE Intercontinental Championship match started right before the main event.

Rollins defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship. As of this writing, Lesnar is not officially scheduled for any future WWE events. Lesnar is reportedly in talks with the UFC for a potential fight against current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier this summer.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

