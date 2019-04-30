Brock Lesnar has decided not to return to MMA, according to ESPN. The Beast is now retired from the sport.

UFC President Dana White said that Lesnar has informed the company that he does not plan on fighting in the Octagon again.

Lesnar had been rumored for a summer 2019 fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. That fight will not happen as Lesnar told White last week that he is retired from the sport.

"[Lesnar] told me he's done, he's retired," White told ESPN. "We're going to move in another direction with Cormier."

White now plans to book a rematch between Cormier and former champion Stipe Miocic.

Lesnar's last MMA fight came at UFC 200 in July 2016, a win Mark Hunt over that was overturned due to a failed drug test from Lesnar. He had put himself back in the USADA drug-testing pool last July, which made him eligible to fight again for the UFC this past January.

Lesnar lost the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 earlier this month and is not currently scheduled for any WWE events. He has been rumored for WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to take place on Friday, June 7th.