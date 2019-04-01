2019 WWE Hall of Famer Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the induction and said he cannot wait for the tremendous honor, which he sees as the culmination of a lifetime's worth of work.

Beefcake also gave praise to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the article. Beefcake and longtime friend Hogan formed a tag team called The Boulder Brothers back in 1977. Beefcake then wrestled as Ed Boulder while Hogan was known as Terry Boulder. Beefcake said he never went to a wrestling school, so he learned the basics of pro wrestling from the veterans, such as Mr. Wrestling and Ivan Koloff, and that's how he learned his craft.

"Terry (Hogan) and I were just a couple kids from Tampa living our dream," said Beefcake. "We had sat on the beach for endless days talking about wrestling, and then there we were, living it, working territories in Florida and Alabama with guys like Ox Baker, Bob Armstrong, and Professor Toru Tanaka. They took us under their wing and helped make us into what we became."

Beefcake also revealed that Hogan was the one who suggested to put opponents to sleep with the Sleeper and then cut their hair when he was re-born as "The Barber" after WrestleMania 3. Beefcake's career almost came to an end after a parasailing accident in July 1990, which crushed his facial skeleton and nearly cost him his life. Beefcake said Hogan helped pull him out of a dark period.

"My doctors told me I was lucky to live," said Beefcake. "I was never supposed to wrestle again. I was also going through a bad divorce and my parents had just died, so that was a really dark time. I took life one day at a time. I had the support of people in the WWE, and I had a good friend in the Hulkster. Terry pulled me from the depths, and he told me I was going to get better. With a lot of support, I did."

Beefcake praised Hogan again after recalling their Mega Maniacs storyline and match over Money Inc. for WrestleMania 9, which was Beefcake's final WrestleMania appearance, and their WCW Starrcade 1994 main event, which Hogan won. Beefcake called The Hulkster the best babyface of all time.

"Terry is the best babyface of all time," Beefcake said. "Right from the beginning when we started as the Boulder Brothers, I had a good feeling that something special was going to happen to us in pro wrestling. Every hill we had to climb, we climbed. Reflecting back on my career, it's been such an honor."

Regarding his own career, Beefcake said his 41 years in the ring were an honor and a privilege.

"I'm filled with amazing joy and happiness to have touched so many lives," said Beefcake. "My 41 years in the ring were an honor and a privilege, and I'm so happy to be joining the WWE Hall of Fame."

Source: SI.com