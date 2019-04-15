Carmella recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote the WWE Superstar Shakeup. The winner of the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal said she feels at home SmackDown, and it would feel weird to go to RAW.

"I don't know. I have been on SmackDown from the beginning," she said. "I feel at home on SmackDown Live. It would be weird to go to Raw, but I'm excited for it regardless. I'm excited to see what happens now that I was a big winner [at WrestleMania]. I'm honestly excited for the women in general to see what the next step will be.

"As a last draft pick in 2016, I feel like I had a lot to prove. Then getting the opportunity to win the Money in the Bank contract and cashing it in this time last year. I beat Asuka twice. I beat Charlotte Flair twice. I did all these amazing things as champion. Then this stuff with R-Truth happened. It's been really cool. I completely changed my character. People like me now, which is so crazy. Who knows what will happen from here. I'm just excited to have hopefully a cool run as a good guy. We'll see what happens."

Regarding her alliance with R-Truth, Carmella said she's having fun being herself.

"I'm big into fashion," she said. "I'm always trying to switch things up as far as my gear goes. With my hair, I'm naturally dark. I wanted to go back to my roots, no pun intended, and switch things up. I was blonde for so long. It was nice to do something different…I feel like this is the most me that Carmella has ever been. I feel like I'm going out there and having fun as myself."

Carmella also talked about cyber-bullying and how it comes with the territory as a celebrity. She said the fan criticism was especially hard for her when she had the SmackDown Women's Title.

"As superstars we're putting ourselves out there, so of course we're going to be critiqued," she said. "That comes with the territory and our job. Obviously, now everyone has a voice and can say whatever they want and feel. That's great, but it is hard not to take some t.hings said personal.

"Especially, when I had the title. That was something really hard for me. Everyone was going in on me every single day. Ever since then, I realized that at the end of the day, it's great everyone has a voice, but it doesn't mean you have to listen to them. Doesn't mean it's right. I realize I know who I am and how hard I work. That's all that matters."