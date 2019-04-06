- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair appeared with boyfriend Andrade on the red carpet at WWE's Superstars For Hope reception in New York City last night. Above is video of TMZ Sports catching up with Flair and asking about Sunday's "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main event with Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Flair was asked what she thinks will happen in the main event.

"What do I think? I think both of them are going to bow down to The Queen, and I've done more in the last 7 years than they've done combined," Flair said.

- A new episode of Table For 3 will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Adam Cole, Ricochet and new WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will be featured. Below is the synopsis for the episode:

"Three of sports entertainment's hottest up-and-comers - Ricochet, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano - discuss their road to NXT, WWE and beyond!"

- Below is video of Pete Dunne walking backstage after losing the WWE UK Title to WALTER at NXT "Takeover: New York" last night. Dunne's reaction to losing the title was bold - "There will be a rematch."

Dunne was later approached by NXT General Manager William Regal, who nodded at The BruiserWeight.