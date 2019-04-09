- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, celebrating his WrestleMania 35 win over Buddy Murphy. WWE announced the following on the episode and said a new era is coming:

A new era of WWE 205 Live During WrestleMania Kickoff at MetLife Stadium, Tony Nese proved that re-focusing his attention and focusing on the Cruiserweight division's ultimate prize was the right move, as he captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. After winning the 2019 WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament – defeating former titleholder Cedric Alexander in the finals – The Premier Athlete earned the opportunity to challenge Buddy Murphy for the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but The Unstoppable severed his friendship with Nese in dramatic fashion when he attacked him after his win over Alexander. In true Cruiserweight fashion, Nese and Murphy brought the WWE Universe to the edge of their seats and set the competitive tone for The Showcase of the Immortals, and The Premier Athlete bested the champion and captured his first WWE Cruiserweight Title in the shadow of New York City, just miles from his hometown in Long Island, N.Y. With a new champion crowned, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is no doubt already searching for Nese's first challenger. What awaits The Premier Athlete on his first WWE 205 Live as WWE Cruiserweight Champion? Don't miss WWE 205 Live tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today to issue her first public comments since Sunday's WrestleMania 35 main event, which saw Becky Lynch capture the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles over Ronda Rousey and Flair.

Flair tweeted a quote from TV host and journalist Soledad O'Brien. The quote reads like this: "I've learned that fear limits you and your vision. It serves as blinders to what may be just a few steps down the road for you. The journey is valuable, but believing in your talents, your abilities, and your self-worth can empower you to walk down an even brighter path."

