- Rusev and Lana recently announced a contest for comic book artists and fans on their personal YouTube channel, as seen above. Thy are looking for artists to work on a new superhero comic called Dark Country. They will be releasing the comic book with Jason Starr. You can submit samples to [email protected] by May 1. Rusev and Lana noted in the video that they are excited about the new project as they are big fans of comic books. It sounds like Rusev and Lana will be characters in the comics.

- WWE stock was up 3.45% today, closing at $94.19 per share. Today's high was $94.68 and the low was $91.30.

- We noted on Tuesday how Charlotte Flair took to Twitter and issued her first public comments since losing in the WrestleMania 35 main event with Ronda Rousey and new RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Flair tweeted a quote from TV host Soledad O'Brien, seen below.

Flair took to Twitter today to make the first comments of her own since WrestleMania. She thanked everyone who helped make WrestleMania 35 possible. Flair wrote, "I want to thank everyone from makeup, production, props, travel, TR, producers, security and everyone behind the scenes at @WWE for helping make this journey possible [heart emoji] your hard work helps make all of this possible. #wrestlemania"

Flair also revealed on Twitter that she and boyfriend Andrade are headed out for a vacation this week.

You can see Flair's recent tweets below:

