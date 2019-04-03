- Above is new video of EC3 talking to Kayla Braxton about making his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 35 in the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Braxton asked if his emotions are running high.

"Emotions? I found my voice and now you will listen to every word I have to say," EC3 said. "I am EC3, the top 1% of this industry. I am the coolest, smartest, funniest, toughest guy who walks into any room, and this Sunday I walk into my very first WrestleMania for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where names are etched on the trophy that live on in infamy. I add my name to that trophy. I am a giant of this industry and I'm proving it at my first WrestleMania when I win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, when I toss everybody over the top rope until I claim what's mine - victory. Victory after victory, after victory, because I am EC3."

- Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm turns 50 years old today.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair had a Twitter exchange with Andrade and lucha star Rush on Twitter last night. Flair has been romantically linked to Andrade as of late. You can see the exchange below: