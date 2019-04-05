Welcome to our live coverage of CHIKARA: Once Upon A Beginning streaming from the FITE TV network. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of today's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Show opens with a promo video from Chikara, asking the wrestle-verse to support independent wrestling, and to stop lining the pockets of corporate billionaires.

Mike Quackenbush is on commentary and welcomes us toOnce Upon A Beginning. Ring announcer gets us right into the action.

Tag team bout to begin. Chris Brooks and Kid Lykos, aka CCK, are out first. Their opponents...the tag-team specialists...Crummels and Defarge.

CCK versus Crummels & Defarge

Lykos and Defarge begin. Defarge goes for a big boot...Lykos evades and goes for a brainbuster. Dodge. Frankensteiner from Lykos, followed by a flush dropkick. Defarge shoves Lykos into his team's corner. Crummels tags in. He blocks a hip-toss but isn't able to take advantage. Brooks tags in. He hits the hip-toss. Drive-by kick. Early cover from Brooks....kickout. Brooks sits atop Crummels and attempts to shove his fingers down Crummels mouth. Crummels gets to his feet...and puts Brooks fingers in his mouth on his own will. Defarge comes in for the double-team...Brooks gets the better of both of them.

Lykos back in. He tries for the brainbuster again...Crummels has it scouted and is able to tag out. Tandem offense from the tag specialists. Big chop to Lykos' chest. Running elbow from Crummels. Defarge gets tagged in. Running uppercut and running big boot. Lykos lays into Defarge with uppercuts. Brawl ensues. Lykos wins the exchange and nails a big combo. Brooks back in. Huge knife edged chop. Defarge and Crummels come in. Brooks with a mid-rope missile dropkick. He tosses both men to the outside and goes for a suicide dive...Crummels and Defarge pull him out.

Back in the ring Lykos nails a springboard reverse stunner, while Brooks lands a top rope double-stomp. Defarge is somehow able to kick out. Tandem offense from Crummels and Defarge again...huge lariat from Defarge. Crummels and Brooks the legal men. He goes for an unprettier...Lykos hits a flying knee. Brooks jumps in with a springboard cutter! Brainbuster from Lykos! The pin is broken up! Brooks and Crummels in...Brooks goes for a piledriver...it's blocked. Powerbomb from Defarge onto his partner's knees! Brooks in trouble...Lykos breaks up the pin! Split-legged moonsault from Lykos onto Crummels. Lykos climbs...SUPER MONKEY FLIP. Crummels and Defarge win.

Crummels & Defarge win by pinfall.

The fans give a loud GCW chant. Singles action is next. A one-fall bout between Missile Assault Man (MAM for purposes of play-by-play) against Boomer Hatfield. Quackenbush says that Hatfield made his Chikara debut with his father.

Missile Assault Man versus Boomer Hatfield

Tie-up. MAM shoves the smaller Hatfield into the corner...he rag-dolls him across the ring. Hatfield attempts an arm-drag but MAM overpowers him with a stiff lariat. Clubbing blows from MAM. Snapmare and stomp. MAM targets the right leg. He goes for the sharpshooter...Hatfield blocks it...pump kick from MAM. Northern-lights, followed by a series of elbows. Pop-up uppercut from MAM. He's looked dominant in the early goings. MAM mounts Hatfield and lays into him with forearms. He picks up Hatfield from the throat and slams him into the mat. Firemans carry...Hatfield turns it into an arm-drag. Fastball special from Hatfield! Two count. Spinning headscissor sends MAM to ringside. As he tries to come back in Hatfield ties him up and hits a tornado DDT. Cover...MAM's leg is on the ropes. Hatfield climbs...crossbody...MAM catches him! Missile launcher into the turnbuckle. It's over.

Missile Assault Man wins by pinfall.

Nice response for Hatfield as he walks out. The next match is an eight-man tag, and features competitors who have all won the Young Lion's cup.

Cam Zagami is out first, followed by Arik Cannon, Hermit Crab and Hallowicked. Second team consists of Jigsaw, Thunderfrog, Razerhawk, and Chuck Taylor, although he's announced as Stokely Hathaway.

Cam Zagami & Arik Cannon & Hermit Crab & Hallowicked versus Jigsaw & Thunderfrog & Razerhawk & Chuck Taylor

Lots of playing to the crowd to open. Taylor and Cannon begin, but nothing advances besides a few rest-holds and crowd spots. Hallowicked and Jigsaw come in. Nice lucha sequence...Jigsaw with a crucifix pin...Hallowicked shifts and ends up in a pinfall attempt himself. Flying headscissor from Hallowicked. Jigsaw bounces right back up, takes Hallowicked down...and nails a standing double-stomp. Hermit Crab and Thunderfrog are in next. Thunderfrog brings in his hammer but the referee makes him get rid of it. Hermit Crab wins a test of strength...Thunderfrog responds with a series of axe handles. Airplane spin from Thunderfrog. He goes for a while in both directions! Hermit Crab lands in the corner...cannonball! Zagami comes in and attacks Thunderfrog...everyone jumps into the ring! Four corners of mounted punching!

Order is restored. Cannon lays into Thunderfrog with huge chops. Thunderfrog tries for a comeback...discuss lariat from Cannon. Hermit Crab tags back in. He pushes Thunderfrog into his teams corner...they all attack him with the referee's back turned. Thunderfrog with a blue-thunder bomb...he tags out! Jigsaw is back in. He's on fire attacking everybody with quick strikes...german to Zagami who goes to the outside. Suicide dive from Jigsaw! Everyone in the ring again. Crowd chants "Stokely" for Chuck Taylor. Falcon Arrow from Taylor onto Cannon...he nearly wins it but Cannon kicks out. Double-stomp from Taylor...Cannon moves. Hallowicked catches Taylor in a sky-high spinebuster. Jigsaw with a brainbuster. Cannon breaks up the pin and nails Jigsaw with a haymaker and a twisting final cut. Razerhawk throws Cannon to the outside. TOPE CON HILO. Maneuvers from everybody. Handspring double-elbow from Razerhawk. Zagami goes for a superplex onto Razerhawk but it gets blocked...he pushes him down. Some sloppiness as no one seems to know what the next spot is. Zagami and Razerhawk end up in the corner again. Thunderfrog slams his hammer in the ring and Zagami and the ref go flying. Swanton frm Razerhawk...that's it.

Razerhawk & Jigsaw & Thunderfrog & Stokely Hathaway (Chuck Taylor) win by pinfall.

Next matchup is singles-action. Air Wolf is taking on...A-Kid.

Air Wolf versus A-Kid

Chain wrestling to start. A-Kid slows Air Wolf down with a headscissor. Air Wolf bounces A-Kid off the ropes...arm-drag and a dropkick from A-Kid. He goes for a leapfrog but Air Wolf surprises him with a dropkick out of nowhere. Snap suplex from Air Wolf...he transitions into a cover...kickout. Rings of Saturn submission. Air Wolf adds a joint-manipulation wristlock. A-Kid is eventually able to escape. Backbreaker from Air Wolf. He nails A-Kid with a stiff forearm, then lights him up with kicks to his chest. A-Kid absorbs the punishment...he baits him and catches a kick...open hand strikes! Air Wolf responds with a combo. Back and forth action. A-Kid with a triangle submission...Air Wolf deadlifts him up...mid-air collision. Both men are down!

A-Kid hits a Northern-Lights suplex onto Air Wolf. He charges him in the corner...Air Wolf with an enziguri. A-Kid rolls to ringside. Flying crossbody over the top by Air Wolf! Back in the ring Air Wolf lands a springboard back press but doesn't get all of it. Double-underhook attempt...A-Kid blocks it and hits Air Wolf with a knee. Big German suplex from A-Kid. He climbs...missile dropkick! Cover...Air Wolf gets a shoulder up. Both men trade strikes in the center...Air Wolf wins the exchange pounding A-Kid into the mat. A-Kid applies the triangle-hold again! Again Air-Wolf deadlifts him...A-KID TURNS IT INTO A MEXICAN DESTROYER. A-Kid sets him up for a top rope-spanish fly...AIR WOLF WITH THE DOUBLE-UNDERHOOK OFF THE TOP. A-Kid somehow kicks out! Crowd is loving this. Air Wolf climbs...A-Kid with an enziguri. He meets him up top...Spanish-Fly from the top. A-Kid snags the W.

A-Kid wins by pinfall.