At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte in the main event to win the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. As noted, UFC Fighter Conor McGregor, sent out congratulations to Lynch for her big win.

"Congrats to Ireland's Becky Lynch, the WWE's first Champ Champ. Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty! Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I..."

Fans began pointing out some other dual champions that came before Lynch, including Chris Jericho's dual title win at Vengeance in 2001. McGregor would give his definition of what a "champ champ" is.

"One of these is a WCW belt. Both belts must be won under the same organization and both titles must be fully unified, also. Interim titles do not make the cut. The belts must also be held consecutively. This is for true 'Champ Champ' status. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ"

Chris Jericho caught wind of McGregor's explanation and gave his thoughts.

"Thanks for the explanation of the rules, Champ Champ. But both belts were won under the same organization, on the same night. Now quit being a mark and move along, junior."

