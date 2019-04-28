Chris Jericho spoke with Cheddar about why he decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how he's preparing for his match against Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing on May 25, and the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania.

In regards to AEW, Jericho felt like this was the right—and maybe only—time he could get involved with a big wrestling promotion from its inception.

"It something that I don't think can ever happen again," Jericho said. "It's a company starting from scratch that consists of a bunch of guys who have traveled around the world who have become very good and popular, but not in mainstream America. Combine that with a family who has a lot of money and a lot of passion for wrestling, combined with a great TV deal. I think it was just the right move from me knowing that I would be doing something that I never did before."

Jericho was asked about the crossover between MMA and pro wrestling, and if he would ever consider getting into MMA. Jericho passed on that career change, but did note his training involved MMA as he gets ready for his match against Kenny Omega.

"No, it's funny though I have been doing MMA training to get ready for our show, Double or Nothing on May 25 in Vegas," Jericho said. "It's so cool to do a different type of training and when I'm in there I'm like, 'Oh, I'm gonna fight Conor McGregor. I can do this!' Obviously you can't, but just to be in there doing something different, it's a lot of fun."

At this year's WrestleMania, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte closed out the show, a first for the women's division. Jericho was happy to see that take place, not because it was handed to them, but because they earned it by having the best story at the time.

"I think the fact that you had the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in WWE is just basically the way things are for the sport of wrestling, as it should be," Jericho responded. "It's a male dominated sport, but there are so many great women who are doing it too that they should be in the main event.

"And they should have in that case because their match also had the best storyline and the most excitement about it. Watching it as a fan—because I don't work there anymore—but it wasn't like a stunt casting thing, they should have been the last match, so it was cool to see."

You can check out Chris Jericho's full interview in the video below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Cheddar with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.