Chris Jericho previewed WrestleMania 35 on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, and gave his picks for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins. For the WWE Title, Jericho feels like Kingston's win is inevitable based on the reactions he's been getting and how WWE put together the story.

"He's a real likable guy, and I always had great matches with him," Jericho began. "Always enjoyed working with, he always had a connection with the crowd. My only problem with this match is if they didn't have to stretch it to WrestleMania and they did it a month or two months ago, which would have been—I'm not trying to say a bigger reaction, because I don't want to be a critic. I just think that now everybody in the place knows Kofi is going to win. So, their job as performers is to do everything with false finishes and the story of the match to make people think Kofi is not going to win. ... I think your winner is going to be Kofi Kingston."

With Lesnar vs. Rollins, it pained Jericho that he had to go with Lesnar as the winner of the match. Back in 2016, Jericho and Lesnar had a backstage confrontation that got physical after Lesnar badly busted open Randy Orton at the end of their match at SummerSlam. Jericho also isn't a fan of Lesnar's work ethic in WWE.

About the match, Jericho pointed to the booking of having potentially three straight World Title changes (also including WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch), and feeling Vince McMahon wouldn't go that route.

"Listen man, everyone knows my history with Brock Lesnar. Don't like him," Jericho said "Don't think he really tries very hard, whatever, blah, blah, blah. I love Seth Rollins, and actually you know what? Brock is good working with smaller guys, so I think this is going to be a hard-hitting match. I think Brock is going to take him to task. There's going to be 75 suplex cities and I think the only finish that could possible go, I think Seth Rollins has to win, except for one thing.

"I feel really hard pressed to believe that Vince is going to have three World Championship change hands in three consecutive matches. I'm afraid we're going down the same worm hole we went in last year, as to where Brock is going to sign another deal the morning of WrestleMania. Another few million bucks to stay another couple matches, or maybe he's staying already, I don't know. Everything tells me I want Seth Rollins to win, except for I know how the WWE and Vince McMahon books and I'm gonna say Brock is gonna win. Ah! I hate even saying that!"

