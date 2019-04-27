Chris Jericho spoke with Express about the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing card on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show's main event will feature Jericho taking on Kenny Omega. In his interview, Y2J felt it's a good move to push some of the promotion's biggest matches into their first event.

"It's like All In, that's pretty much what you can expect," Jericho said. "You can see the card, the card is shaping up to be [in a way that] every match is a main event match. We sold the show out in four minutes, the tickets were gone. It's a great way to kick off this brand new promotion with some of the biggest matches you could possibly give right off the bat.

"That is a smart move, you don't want to wait to build Jericho vs. Omega II or Bucks vs. Lucha Bros, there's nothing to build. This is the build, you start off with your biggest matches and let people know what's going on at this company that's different from the rest of the companies because I think it's pretty much more focused on the quality of the matches, on making sense on everything that we do.

"I think that's one of the differences that you're going to see right off the bat as to what kind of show we're going to run and will set the tone for the company's existence in this part."

Last weekend, CM Punk had a masked run-in at MKE Wrestling's The Last Knight, showing he still has some interest in the pro wrestling business. While Punk has yet to even hint at ever signing with any promotion, Jericho believes AEW would be a great fit for the former WWE Champion.

"It's a pretty obvious answer," Jericho responded. "I don't know if he wants to wrestle, but if he decides to, I think AEW would be the perfect place for him."