As seen below, former WWE Champion CM Punk appeared on Stadium's Sauce & Shram show and was asked about WrestleMania 35.

When asked about Shane McMahon and WWE's use of the "Best In the World" nickname, Punk said it probably is a dig at him, but WWE would never admit that.

"I think he's been calling himself the best in the world," Punk said. "And this is the funny thing about the company, is I could say, 'Yea that's a little shot at me,' And you know, it probably is, but they'd deny it until the cows come home."

Regarding the WrestleMania 35 main event, which saw Becky Lynch capture the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, Punk said the best thing to come out of the match was what little girls watching at home would take from it.

"Those three women last night, put it all on the line, for everybody's entertainment," Punk said. "And I think the best thing to come out of all of that is the little girls that can watch that and aspire to be something greater than what we all are."

Punk was also asked about his friend Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan. Punk said WWE should have put the title on Kofi 10 years ago, and that they should learn to be ahead of the curve in the future.

"It should've happened ten years ago," Punk said of Kofi's big win. "You know, that's what I'll leave with. And it's one of those things where yes, I'm stoked that it happened now, but again, be ahead of the curve instead of behind it."

