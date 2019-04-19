- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston shows off his new Game of Thrones sneakers in the latest episode of his "I Just Love Kicks!" YouTube series from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel. You can see his 17th episode above, featuring Kofi's custom Adidas UltraBost sneakers.

- WWE stock was up 0.62% today, closing at $96.71 per share. Today's high was $97.15 and the low was $95.04.

- CM Punk apparently took shots at Colt Cabana and WWE's Dr. Chris Amann on Twitter today when a fan asked him to start his own podcast.

Punk wrote, "So more lying snakes and unethical fugazis can sue me for telling the truth? Hard pass."

