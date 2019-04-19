Rey Mysterio posted a throwback photo on Instagram of a match for IWA Midsouth Wrestling in March of 2002 where Mysterio faced CM Punk and Eddie Guerrero. The match took place months before Mysterio signed with WWE.

Guerrero had been dealing with personal issues during that period. He was released from WWE four months earlier after he was arrested for drunk driving.

"Punk-Vs-Eddie-Vs-Rey, What a throwback pic!" Mysterio wrote. "Never would of imagined how our destinies would turn out after this night!"

Punk responded to Mysterio's post, recalling how well they treated him in the match.

"People should know how good Eddie really was," Punk wrote. "He was in a rough spot. Recently fired, home front was turbulent. He came to this show and looked tired. Said to me 'I hate three ways. If it's okay with you, can you and Rey put something together and just call it to me?' I wasn't sure that was possible. He didn't miss a beat.

"And you Rey, so open and giving to a little punk Indy kid. You laid out a masterpiece and I wasn't sure I could keep up. One of the early times I remember being in the ring and thinking to myself, 'this is f--king MAGIC!' A pleasure. An honor.

"I miss Eddie, truly fortunate to have worked him as many times as I did. I feel the same about you Rey! Legends, who treated me like an equal, and I've never forgotten it. Viva la raza!"

Guerrero pinned Punk to win the IWA Championship, but dropped it back to Punk the following day. Guerrero returned to WWE weeks later on April 1, 2002.

Punk made his WWE main roster debut in 2006, a year after Guerrero had passed away.

You can check out Rey's post below: