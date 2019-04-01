CM Punk commented on John Oliver's piece on HBO's Last Week Tonight where the comedian called out WWE for how they treat their talent and classify them as independent contractors.

At the 12:35 mark of the video above, Oliver pointed out how CM Punk said that he was given Z-Paks by WWE medical staff in 2013, saying that he was given so many Z-Paks that he "sh-t his pants on [an episode of] SmackDown."

Oliver noted that they actually found the episode, and while they didn't air Punk's accident, they showed a picture of his face as it was happening. After SmackDown had aired at that time, Punk had tweeted out, "Just s--t my britches on smackdown. Please RT."

Punk played off his original tweet, writing, "I sh-t my britches, please RT @LastWeekTonight (I love you!) @iamjohnoliver"

As we previously reported, WWE sent us a statement regarding that segment, claiming that Oliver "ignored the facts" and saying that they had responded to the "producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation."

Below is WWE's full statement as well as Punk's tweet: