When All Elite Wrestling came together earlier this year some of the first names connected to the new promotion were Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho. Over the weekend on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported AEW President Tony Khan had another wrestler in mind to start the company: CM Punk.

According to Meltzer, Punk was Khan's first pick for AEW, before either Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks. If Punk ever decides to return to wrestling, he can obviously get a good deal with AEW.

Obviously, Punk has yet to get involved with AEW, but did make a run-in appearance (under a mask) at MKE Wrestling's The Last Night, last Friday.

Wrestling Inc. learned since then the original plan was for Punk to take off the mask after hitting the GTS in the ring. We were also told Punk waited in his car outside the venue before making his appearance and left immediately afterwards.

Below is video of his run-in from this past weekend.