Tonight on a bonus episode of "The Road To Double Or Nothing," Cody Rhodes's opponent for AEW's Double Or Nothing was announced. In the video above, it was revealed that it will be his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Double Or Nothing will be taking place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Below is the updated card for Double Or Nothing:

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Pac

* Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, TBA, and TBA

* So far the Over the Budget Battle Royale includes Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, and Joey Janela

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros. (AAA World Tag Team Title Match)

