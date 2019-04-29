In the latest Road to Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes hyped his upcoming match against his brother, Dustin Rhodes, at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas. During his promo, Cody comments about this being a generational match, where he wants to kill off the Attitude Era.

"This match is 'generation vs. generation,' I am not here to kill Dustin Rhodes," Cody said. "I'm here to kill the Attitude Era. My whole class of peers has been compared to these gilded late 90s through the early 2000s for over a decade and it's an utter shame. Sure, you paved the roads for us, but gosh, you set the speed markers at 35 because you're terrified of us putting the f---ing foot down on the pedal."

Cody then doubles down, responding to Triple H's "piss-ant company" comment about AEW during DX's Hall of Fame induction speech, and references The Rock / CM Punk.

"You mean to tell me some piss-ant bodybuilder making every match a 'No DQ,' meandering around the crowd, throwing the jib cam at his opponent compares with a Kenny - Okada match?" Cody asked. "Or some bra and panties speculator can match-up with what the women did last September 1st? Or even Dwayne—as electric as it was—rhyming and raising. Was it really better than what Punk said, sitting on that stage?"

