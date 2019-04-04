It appears as if Conor McGregor has seen the light at the end of the tunnel in regards to both his recent series of tweets and plans to retire from MMA. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion asked to end all issues between himself and those that stood against his remarks made on Twitter regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.

"I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds," McGregor wrote. "All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon."

Earlier this week, McGregor posted a series of messages on social media regarding Nurmagomedov and his wife. The tweets were later deleted, but many had already retweeted and posted them. In one tweet, McGregor posted a photo of Nurmagomedov and his wife with the caption, "your wife is a towel," which was considered an insult to Nurmagomedov's Muslim roots.

Late last year, McGregor returned to the Octagon and suffered a loss to Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He noted that he was retiring from MMA, but with his last line, that would appear to be over.

UFC president Dana White issued a statement to Yahoo! Sports after the back-and-forth exchange between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, saying he planned to step in and end it.

"I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor," White said. "The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally."