Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is currently suspended from competing inside the Octagon. So, the Irish fighter went to his native country and stepped into the boxing ring once more to take part in an exhibition.

Crumlin Boxing Club, where McGregor previously trained, held their annual "Good Friday Boxing Show" recently with McGregor and Micheal McGrane competing in the main event. The exhibition bout was declared a draw.

Phil Sutcliffe Sr., a former coach for McGregor and two-time Olympian, said the entire bout came together as a "last-minute thing" during a recent appearance on Eurobash.

McGregor showed up at the gym last week and did some sparring with McGrane and others. Immediately after, according to Sutcliffe, he showed interest in competing on the card, which is a fundraiser.

"Conor said he'd love to box on the Good Friday show. He boxed on the Good Friday show in 2004 and he said he'd like to go again," Sutcliffe said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I said, 'No problem, but we have to get a proper match for you,' you know, someone that's around his own weight and someone around his own class."

McGrane, a former All Ireland juvenile champion, gladly accepted the bout with one of the biggest stars in all of combat sports, saying "He's a 10-out-of-10 showman. As a striker, his power is 10-out-of-10 as well. He landed (punches) with accuracy and precision. You can see that in his UFC fights, he always stops people with his (punches.) But they didn't stop me. I'm not American, I'm Irish, so I think he knew he was in for a fight."

McGregor competed in a boxing match in 2017 vs. former champion Floyd Mayweather, returning to the Octagon late last year to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov.