Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor revealed that he suffered a serious injury in the weeks leading up to his return bout vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov last year. McGregor, who had not fought in over a year inside the Octagon, suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

"I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout," McGregor wrote, answering a question presented by a fan on Twitter who asked him about his footwork in the bout. "I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night. On his blood brother.

"I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned. In my fighting and more importantly my preparation. Time will reveal all."

McGregor was also asked about his potential return to the UFC, saying "In talks, in thoughts, and always and forever, in training!" He does have a pair of court dates set both for this month and next regarding incidents outside the UFC.