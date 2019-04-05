NJPW Global shared the contract signing between IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Kazuchika Okada on Twitter this evening. Their match will be tomorrow at the G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden. The signing was presided over by NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabyashi.

Okada started off by saying there's a lot of wrestling this week, but he's ready to prove to America that NJPW is the best. Since G1 Supercard is a co-production between ROH and NJPW, Okada also said that he plans on making sure the IWGP and NJPW don't lose out to the ROH World Championship match.

He ended his portion of the signing by saying: "[Jay] White has been awesome. He is not easy to beat at all. But I plan on doing that and becoming champion once again."

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion started his segment by saying that he doesn't understand why everyone expects Okada to win, and that he has beaten him twice before. White explained that Okada is getting soft and that he's going to be easy to beat. He also told Okada that he cares too much about both the fans and Shibata think, and that was going to cost him.

The signing concluded with Jay White saying: "There's a hopeful feeling that you're going to win and be champion again. I can't wait to suck the air out of the building and walk out of the world's most famous arena still as champion because I am the best that there is. Subjective fact."

