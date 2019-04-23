- This week's WWE SmackDown featured an interesting backstage promo from new roster member Aleister Black. You can see the cryptic comments from The Dutch Destroyer in the video above.

"You know who I am, Aleister Black. But do you know what I am? Because the name and the persona are not the same thing, nor should the aesthetic of the persona invoke any judgmental reactions. But it does, doesn't it? And these last remaining seconds, I can't even begin to explain the complexity of my tragic caricature. But as all good things, give it time and I'm sure that the world that you grew up in will have me condemned," Black said.

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live main event saw Ariya Daivari defeat Oney Lorcan to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. This will be Nese's first big feud since winning the title from Buddy Murphy on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show. There's no word yet on when Daivari vs. Nese will take place.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter tonight to issue a warning to Elias ahead of their singles match at the May 19 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. As noted, Elias and Shane McMahon beat Reigns down on tonight's SmackDown.

Reigns wrote, "There aren't enough sad songs in the world to describe how much pain I'm gonna leave you in. #MITB @IAmEliasWWE"

