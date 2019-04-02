- As noted, WWE previously announced a storyline injury for Dana Brooke following her loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on the March 18 RAW in Chicago. WWE noted that Brooke suffered a hyperextended left elbow and ligament tears during the post-match attack where Rousey refused to release an armbar.

Brooke has not been on WWE TV since the loss to Rousey, but she was announced for the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Above is new video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Brooke while backstage at this week's WrestleMania 35 go-home RAW in Washington, DC. Brooke, wearing a sling, kept the storyline injury going and said she will be ready to go for the Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

"Next Sunday is WrestleMania. Like I said before, underdogs make history. I'm not worried. I am not worried. I went toe to toe with the baddest woman, Ronda Rousey, and next Sunday I will come out with 1 arm or 2 arms, fighting for what is mine," Brooke said.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Washington, DC for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Tyler Breeze

* The Lucha House Party vs. The Ascension

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Below is a promo for this week's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan contract signing, Randy Orton and AJ Styles on The Kevin Owens Show, and more of the final blue brand build for the biggest show of the year: