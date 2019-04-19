WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports and said she is honored to break a glass ceiling in WWE by working on the creative team, an opportunity given to her by Vince McMahon. It should be noted that Dana is not the only woman on the writing team.

"Well, I was invited to be a part of the creative team. I was absolutely thunderstruck and excited, and it's an honor. I've been a writer since the time I was small. That was what I identified as," Dana said. "Since third grade, when I won my first award at a book fair. I've always called myself a writer, and then I put my own addition on the shelf when I got married to raise my children.

I still wrote children's books. I still taught them both to read by the time that they were four. Because I think literacy is such an incredibly important civil right, quite frankly. And I love literature. I love words. And it was a complete surprise to be invited to take part.But now that I am, I champion women's voices and authentic women's voices. And that opportunity given to me by our chairman is just an example of how he champions women in this industry too. And talk about evolution. We have really grown, and it was an honor to be able to break a glass ceiling."

The wife of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior was hesitant to disclose the characters and angles she's worked with, but she said fans have already seen some of her work on WWE TV. She also commented on what Vince does to bring everything together.

"You have, but it's also so collaborative that I would never point out and take credit for things that are collaborative teamwork… Which is the greatest part of writing in that setting," she said. "And when people identify that's mine, no it's not. It's an idea, and it's fluid, and everybody adds a little something to it. One person can have this idea and by the end of it, it's something completely different, but better. And that is what our chairman really does. He's the figurehead of making better ideas, searching for great solutions, and enlisting people to help him get there."

You can read Chuck's full interview with Dana at this link.