UFC president Dana White made a comment on Conor McGregor's latest retirement announcement immediately after it was made, stating that he believed the former UFC champion could be done. Now, a few weeks removed from that, White has had a change of heart.

"I think that there's some things that Conor wants and I think that Conor wants to get together face-to-face, he and I, and we will in the next couple of weeks," White said in an interview with Game On!. "We'll get this thing figured out."

McGregor, who returned from an extended layoff last year and lost to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has asked for ownership within the UFC to continue his career.

"He's stuck on this thing," White said. "Michael Jordan didn't own a piece of (the NBA). Is Conor very valuable to the sport and the brand? If course. But I think there's other ways that we can make him happy.

"The UFC is gonna be here long after Conor McGregor, long after Dana White and long after anybody else."

McGregor sparked headlines late Tuesday night with a series of messages posted on Twitter, taking aim at former boxing champion Paulie Maglignaggi and Nurmagomedov. Many of the messages have since been deleted from his account, but he did add another one on Wednesday with recently-suspended heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov shown in a picture with Nurmagomedov.

"Wow another dagestani caught abusing steroids," McGregor wrote. "That's 2 out of 3 in this picture busted for steroid abuse, with the most recent being busted 3 times in a row (Magomedov) and now hit with a lifetime ban."