- Above is new video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos reacting to WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss announcing their Fatal 4 Way against The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet and Aleister Black for Sunday's big event. The Usos say Bliss making the match doesn't sit well with them because she's a part of RAW, but they will still enter WrestleMania as the tag team champions, and then leave WrestleMania as tag team champions.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Baltimore, Maryland saw Kevin Owens defeat Rowan by DQ. The match was supposed to be Owens vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, but Bryan refused to wrestle this close to the WrestleMania 35 match with Kofi Kingston. Rowan wrestled Owens instead and the match ended when Bryan attacked Owens as he was taking control of Rowan.

- As noted, the USA Network has ordered a second season of the Miz & Mrs. series featuring The Miz and Maryse. The Miz took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that the second season will have 20 episodes. The second half of the first season premiered after this week's SmackDown.

"@marysemizanin and I wanted to make a show that we are proud of, a show that allows you to step out of your reality and enter ours. A show that you can sit down together with your family and just laugh and be entertained," Miz wrote. "We are grateful to the @usa_network for ordering another 20 episodes. It shows the trust, and love, in our show before the new episodes even air. Our family, along with the entire crew, have have worked hard on giving you something special and we promise to continue doing so through the new episodes that begin airing tonight all the way through the 20 for the next season. 40 episodes in a short time is a tough task, but we are Mizanin's and it will be #Awesome!"