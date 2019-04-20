Daniel Bryan has been pulled from tonight's WWE SmackDown live event in Madison, Wisconsin and Sunday's show in Rochester, MN. The main events for this weekend's SmackDown shows is WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton.

Bryan has been out of action since suffering an undisclosed injury at WrestleMania two weeks ago. Bryan's injury is reportedly being closely guarded.

For what it's worth, updated advertising has Bryan listed for Tuesday's SmackDown Live taping at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE. Bryan is scheduled to face WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at Tuesday's event, likely in a dark match, while Roman Reigns is advertised to face Randy Orton.

As we've seen many times, the card is always subject to change.

